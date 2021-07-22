Giants place Kadarius Toney on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Giants have placed receiver Kadarius Toney on their reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

Toney reported to training camp with the rest of the team’s rookies Wednesday and underwent COVID-19 testing upon arrival. The Giants said in a statement that Toney is “following the NFL protocols by isolating and participating in meetings remotely.”

The Giants selected Toney with the 20th overall choice out of the University of Florida.

Toney played 38 games with 13 starts for the Gators, catching 120 passes for 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns.