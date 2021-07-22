Giants place Kyle Rudolph on PUP list

Getty Images

Aside from running back Saquon Barkley, the Giants will have several other players begin the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph is one of them. He underwent foot surgery after the Giants doctors found an issue with it during his free-agent physical. However, Rudolph said earlier this month that he “won’t miss any football” this fall.

Entering his 11th season, Rudolph has plenty of experience to lean on when it comes to getting acclimated to the offense.

Center Jonotthan Harrison, offensive tackle Matt Peart, defensive back Aaron Robinson, and linebacker Oshane Ximines will also start training camp on the PUP list.

Additionally, the Giants placed defensive end Ryan Anderson and running back Sandro Platzgummer on the non-football injury list. And the club placed running back Taquan Mizzell on injured reserve.