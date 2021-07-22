In the event of a forfeit, players from both teams will lose game checks

July 22, 2021
The NFL has found a way essentially to mandate COVID-19 vaccines while still maintaining (with a straight face) it’s an individual decision. As expected, some NFL players have not reacted favorably to news of the league’s Thursday memo to teams.

The NFL informed its 32 clubs that it will not reschedule any regular-season games in 2021 for a COVID-19 breakout among non-vaccinated players or staff. It included the “f word” — forfeit — in its warning. (Teams will not have to forfeit if an outbreak of vaccinated players occurs.)

The league attached financial penalties to any forfeits arising from a COVID-19 spike among the unvaccinated: Players from both teams will lose their game checks that week, while the team with the outbreak will bear responsibility “for all additional expenses incurred by the opposing team” and any shortfall in the league’s revenue-sharing pool.

The league will consider the forfeiting team to have played 16 games for purposes of draft order and waiver priority.

The NFL postponed five games and moved 10 others to accommodate outbreaks last season.

The league not only is incentivizing the vaccine but mandating restrictions for those who choose not to get vaccinated. The protocols for the unvaccinated include a mandatory mask mandate at the facility, not being allowed to eat in the cafeteria with teammates and being forced to remain in the team hotel during any off time for road games.

The NFL’s latest memo threatens to create a chasm within locker rooms.

Fourteen teams have at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated and more than 78 percent of players in the league have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“These operating principles are designed to allow us to play a full season in a safe and responsible way, and address possible competitive or financial issues fairly,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in the memo, a copy of which PFT has obtained. “While there is no question that health conditions have improved from last year, we cannot be complacent or simply assume that we will be able to play without interruption — either due to COVID outbreaks among our clubs or outbreaks that occur within the larger community. These principles are intended to help inform decisions, recognizing that, as in 2020, we will need to remain flexible and adapt to possibly changing conditions.”

12 responses to "In the event of a forfeit, players from both teams will lose game checks"

  3. Nothing in life is perfect. With freedom comes responsibility. Like it or not, we’re all in this together. No one is an island. Quit whining and just get the vaccine. The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few….or the one.

  5. The spots for the non-vaccers are getting fewer, the NFL are really squeezing now.

    Quite right too.

    The jab protects, You, your family, friends and Colleagues

  7. Finally, the NFL is showing how it’s done. By pitting the players against each other, they will be able, through financial pressure, to control the outcome they desire. This is the ultimate play to beat the pandemic and protect the bottom line.

    The NFL is showing what makes all countries strong. The tactic of authorities to divide groups of people by putting them in conflict with each other almost always works. Except in rare occasion when the peoples unite against the authority (like a players strike.)

    Bye, bye, Cole Beasley.

  8. That is a very clear cut decision by the league. The player has the right to make a choice, but he bears the responsibility of that decision. Some of those game checks are pretty large, I am guessing that your teammates might have something to say it they got vaccinated and you didn’t.

  9. Got anything to say about Deandre after shoving our faces with negatives about Cole Beasley?

  10. The memo threatens to create a chasm in locker rooms? It may even create a schism.

  11. The NFL presumes an outbreak will be caused only by those who are unvaccinated. The vaccinated person who becomes infected is just as contagious as an unvaccinated person who is infected. Both can transmit to other people, vaccinated and unvaccinated. The other part, CDC is not counting vaccinated persons who have contracted COVID, and are laid up in bed at home, in their official numbers.

  12. We are aware that nearly every recent outbreak in sports consisted of vaccinated athletes, right? Chris Paul, the Yankees, NC State college baseball…

    Vaccinations do not offer 100% protection from infection or even symptoms of COVID. That is a fact. If they did, this would not be a discussion. Deandre Hopkins is already considering retirement because of this new mandate. I wonder how many fans would still back this if it made their star QB retire.

Comments:

