Jaguars place Jake Luton on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney was not the only player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

According to the transaction wire, the Jaguars also placed quarterback Jake Luton on the list. Per multiple reports, Luton going on the list is the result of a positive test.

Luton is entering his second season after Jacksonville selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He started three games last season, and the Jaguars lost all of them. He completed 55 percent of his passes for 624 yards with a pair of touchdowns and six interceptions. Luton was also sacked seven times.

Aside from presumptive starter Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars also have C.J. Beathard and Garner Minshew on their roster as they open training camp next week.