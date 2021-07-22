Jarrett Stidham among Patriots players placed on PUP

Getty Images

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was not the only player the Patriots placed on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday.

The NFL’s transactions wire also shows that defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, special teamer Brandon King, receiver Devin Smith, quarterback Jarrett Stidham and outside linebacker Chase Winovich are on PUP.

The list indicates the players aren’t ready to practice, but the team can remove them from PUP any time.

Players still on PUP at the end of the preseason are moved to the reserve/PUP list and have to miss at least the first six games.

New England begins practicing July 28.