Jim Irsay: Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do

Getty Images

With the NFL announcing that teams could have to forfeit games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among “non-vaccinated players/staff,” there are more incentives than ever for players to get a shot.

Now another owner has come out in favor of his team’s players vaccinated as possible.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay said his team now has over 50 percent of its players vaccinated. But Irsay wants that number to rise to 100.

“It just makes the most sense. There’s always risks with everything in life, and getting vaccinated is the right thing to do,” Irsay said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Irsay added that he wants to do everything he possibly can to make sure the Colts win games, which makes the team’s low vaccination rate a concern.

On the whole, Judy Battista of NFL Media reported on Thursday that 78 percent of players have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. And there are 14 teams with at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated.

Given the heavy restrictions and penalties teams may face, those numbers should continue to rise as training camps get underway en masse next week.