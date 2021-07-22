Jim Irsay: Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 22, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT
With the NFL announcing that teams could have to forfeit games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among “non-vaccinated players/staff,” there are more incentives than ever for players to get a shot.

Now another owner has come out in favor of his team’s players vaccinated as possible.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay said his team now has over 50 percent of its players vaccinated. But Irsay wants that number to rise to 100.

“It just makes the most sense. There’s always risks with everything in life, and getting vaccinated is the right thing to do,” Irsay said, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Irsay added that he wants to do everything he possibly can to make sure the Colts win games, which makes the team’s low vaccination rate a concern.

On the whole, Judy Battista of NFL Media reported on Thursday that 78 percent of players have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. And there are 14 teams with at least 85 percent of their players vaccinated.

Given the heavy restrictions and penalties teams may face, those numbers should continue to rise as training camps get underway en masse next week.

9 responses to “Jim Irsay: Getting vaccinated is the right thing to do

  1. Yeah, the right thing to do if that is what you personally want to do. Otherwise, it’s the right thing to do if for whatever reason you choose not to as well.

  2. I don’t know, someone who was previously healthy, got the vaccine then died…. They would disagree, and if you say that’s “a rare occurrence” well, speaking of rare occurrences … how do you sell a vaccine when the virus has a 99% survival rate? Perspective…

  3. Folks who are out-and-out opposed to getting the vaccine won’t suddenly see logic and/or reason. Those people will keep hiding behind excuses. Some say “but what about unknown long-term effects of the vaccine” as if they’ve done more research than the actual researchers (and ignoring the actual, now-well-documented long term effects of getting COVID-19). Some say “I’ll get it when the FDA fully approves it”, but they have zero faith in the FDA’s emergency use authorization (and the rigorous testing and research behind it) so why would you suddenly accept the FDA’s full approval. Some say “It’s my choice”, yes it is your choice and it’s also your choice to meet the requirements set by your employer. Research has shown COVID-19 can cause problems for your sex-life. Even trump saw the benefit of getting the vaccine out quickly (even if he continues to muddle the message, to say the least). Just go get vaccinated!

  7. Looking at some of the risks Irsay has taken in his own life should give anyone pause on him being the one to preach what risks YOU should take.

