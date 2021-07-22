John Lynch: We’re extremely excited to complete an extension with Fred Warner

Getty Images

The 49ers announced on Thursday that they’ve reached a long-term deal with linebacker Fred Warner, a day after it was reported the linebacker had agreed to a five-year extension worth $19 million a year.

“We’re extremely excited to have completed a long-term contract extension with Fred prior to the start of training camp,” 49ers G.M. John Lynch said in a statement. “Fred brings the type of leadership and energy every day that our defense and team feeds off. He earned this extension through hard work, discipline, and the professional way he goes about his business. We look forward to watching him continue to play at an elite level for us well into the future. Now it’s time to go to work.”

Lynch drafted Warner with the 70th pick in the third round of the 2018 draft. Since then, Warner has started every game for the 49ers, recording at least 118 total tackles in each of his first three seasons. He was heading into the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to the extension.

Warner also has 21 pass breakups, three interceptions, 15 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks in his young career.