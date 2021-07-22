Keenan Allen: Justin Herbert will have a better feel for the game in second season

Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Herbert‘s strong rookie campaign in 2020 has made the Chargers one of the intriguing teams in the AFC.

New head coach Brandon Staley brought in former Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi to run Los Angeles’ offense. And if Herbert significantly improves from his first to his second year, the Chargers should at least contend for one of the conference’s three Wild Card playoff spots.

Speaking to the media at a youth football camp this week, veteran receiver Keenan Allen is anticipating growth from the offense that stems from the QB.

“Just to keep getting better,” Allen said of his expectations, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com. “It’s Justin Herbert’s second year, so he’s going to keep getting better — more experience, more knowledge, and better feel for the game.”

Herbert set several rookie passing records in his 15 starts last season, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.