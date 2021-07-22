Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden and I can close the door and get into it and that’s fine

Getty Images

The Raiders have compiled a 15-17 record in the two seasons since Mike Mayock took over as General Manager. The club hasn’t been to the playoffs after a pair of late-season collapses, but Las Vegas should be better in 2021 after an offseason focused on defensive improvement.

But if the Raiders don’t get better in the coming season, some have posited that Mayock could be on the hot seat.

Mayock’s relationship with head coach Jon Gruden has been a source of speculation since the two joined forces — much like that of Gruden and quarterback Derek Carr. During a recent appearance on The NFL Rhodes Show with Lindsay Rhodes, Mayock described a partnership that’s focused on getting the right players to improve the team.

“Jon and I, it’s interesting, we’re both highly opinionated,” Mayock said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We see a lot of it the same way. We both like guys that love ball. We both like tough, physical players. We value intrinsically both tangibles and intangibles. But like every coach and G.M. in the league, we’re going to disagree on some people and that’s where it gets fun. Jon challenges me, I challenge him. We do it with coaches, we do it with our scouts. The ultimate goal is to get to the right player.”

Mayock also noted that while both he and Gruden are alphas, they’ve realized that sometimes it’s time to concede.

“When there’s an appropriate time for me to make a stance, I’m going to make one,” Mayock said. “Jon Gruden is the same way. So there are times when our stances may be at odds and we can get into it. We can close the door and get into it and that’s fine. I think the cool thing is … it’s gotten to the point where it needs to be where we can find a way to get on the same page and just ask what’s best for the Raiders. I think every day we get a little better at that.”

Mayock’s drafting record has been mixed with two years of results. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell has not lived up to his No. 4 overall selection in 2019, but fourth-round defensive end Maxx Crosby has been a gem from the same draft. The first-round selections of cornerback Damon Arnette and right tackle Alex Leatherwood also raised eyebrows in the last two years.

“At the end of the day, it comes back to eventually being judged by wins and losses,” Mayock said. “A couple years down the road, people will look back and say Mayock sucked or he didn’t and that’s OK. We have to believe in our board just like every other team has to believe in theirs.”