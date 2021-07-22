NFL puts forfeits in play for outbreaks among non-vaccinated players/staff

CHILE-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE
The NFL continues to create more and more incentives for players and staff to get vaccinated.

In a memo distributed today by the league office, a copy of which PFT has obtained, the NFL has informed all teams that any regular-season cancellations arising in the 2021 season due to a COVID spike from a given team’s “non-vaccinated players/staff,” the club with the outbreak will forfeit the game and will be deemed to have played 16 games for purposes of draft order and waiver priority. For playoff seeding, the forfeit counts as a loss — and the opposing team will be credited with a win.

The league also explains that the regular season won’t be extended by a week to accommodate games that need to be postponed, and that can’t otherwise fit into the current 18-week campaign.

This rule on forfeits applies only to cancellations due to an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff. In the same memo, the league explains that it, “if a club cannot play due to a Covid spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams.” In other words, there won’t be a forfeit in a game is scrapped due to vaccinated players testing positive.

No games were canceled last year, although several were postponed. It’s unlikely (at this point) that any games will be canceled this year. Regardless, the bright line between cancellations due to vaccinated players/staff and non-vaccinated players/staff represents the latest device aimed at getting all players and staff to choose to get vaccinated.

If the competitive realities of getting vaccinated weren’t already clear, they should be obvious now. If non-vaccinated players can’t play and the team can’t play because of it, the team loses the game.

Meanwhile, this decision creates an even greater incentive for teams to choose vaccinated players over non-vaccinated players when trimming the roster from 90 to 53. Although vaccine status technically should not be an issue in deciding whether a player should have a final roster spot, today’s memo creates a plain incentive to keep as many vaccinated players as possible.

54 responses to “NFL puts forfeits in play for outbreaks among non-vaccinated players/staff

  2. Makes zero sense, just play the game with players eligible that are vaccinated. Why delay it even a day, show must go on field a team and play.

  6. I dont get this…..from what I understand, the vaacination does not prevent you from getting the virus nor does it prevent you from spreading it.

  8. Excellent! Taking responsibility in a pandemic means taking responsibility for what happens to you directly AND the fallout you’ve created for others. This step makes the link inescapable.

  9. I’m sorry, but at this point anyone who refuses to get vaccinated is either ignorant, irresponsible, or both – IMO.

  12. Good for the NFL to not allow itself to be handcuffed and held back by the individuals who refuse to be vaccinated.

  15. If there’s an outbreak on the Bills and it’s tracked to Cole Beasley, he’s going to immediately get run out of town.
    Don’t know what the reaction would be if it was tracked to Josh Allen. Likely a lot of anger & outrage.

  19. I’ll take credit for the idea since I posted it the other night

  20. Natural antibodies absolutely TRUMP any vaccine that has or that could EVER be created. If you’ve had covid, you don’t need the shot. And as for these variations, there are no vaccines that prevent Delta or any of the others anyway. If you can prove you had covid, you should actually be classified as more safe than a vaxxer.

  21. The vaccine prevents hospitalization and death! Those will COVID 19 in the hospital and dying from COVID-19 are those who are not vaccinated!
    Testing positive for COVID-19 after vaccination does not mean you have the disease, even if you develop symptoms, they will be mild. Literally no one who is sick enough to be hospitalized is vaccinated, it’s become a disease of the unvaccinated!
    The vaccine is doing what it is supposed to do, prevent hospitalization and death.

  22. Private businesses have the freedom to set their rules of participation and game eligibility as mush as Cole Beasley and his cohorts have the freedom not to get the shot. The difference is one has to set those rules of participation because of the lack of logic of the others.

  23. Better get your vaxx shot now Cole — or the Bills will be saying “bye-bye Beasley” and no one is going to pick a vaxx denier who could bring the Delta variant into their building and cost them a game or more. Checkmate chump.

  24. Sopita says:
    July 22, 2021 at 2:17 pm
    I dont get this…..from what I understand, the vaacination does not prevent you from getting the virus nor does it prevent you from spreading it.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Nothing is perfect, but would you rather fight a fire with an extinguisher and control most if not all of it or simply talk about why fires aren’t that big of a deal?

  25. So now that the NFL has made this rule if/when a game is cancelled is the NFL going to rebate the network that loses the game? Sometimes I think they forget who’s paying the freight…

  26. Hard to see a scenario where a forfeit would occur. Every team now has over 50% of their players vaccinated with half the teams being at 85% or above. They made Denver play a game last year without a QB so surely they’d just make a team move players around rather than forfeit.

  27. This is Bolshevism. I’ve been weaning myself off the NFL for a while now. It’s been hard, and I have come back a couple times, but I think this is going to be it. I realized this morning that if I was just watching games between teams I did not care about, I could do without wasting the time. It’s my tie to the team that keeps me hooked in. However I have come to realize the absurdness of that kind of manufactured tribalism. Force vaccinating people and then saying “well, you have the option of not having a job….we’re not forcing you,” is disingenuous. The fact that these players are 99.98% immune to serious effects of the virus, similar to the cold or flu, makes this even more ridiculous.

  28. It is an Ada violation to treat people differently based vaccine status. Same rules must apply if the outbreak is among players who took the shot.

  30. cueghost you are 100% wrong. And what you said is 100% false but again I would not expect anything less from people of your ilk

  31. cueghost says:
    July 22, 2021 at 2:39 pm
    Natural antibodies absolutely TRUMP any vaccine that has or that could EVER be created. If you’ve had covid, you don’t need the shot. And as for these variations, there are no vaccines that prevent Delta or any of the others anyway. If you can prove you had covid, you should actually be classified as more safe than a vaxxer.

    8 22 Rate This“

    That may be true but millions would die in order to achieve the level of herd immunity needed, whereas if people are vaccinated, few would die (either from the vaccine or from COVID). It is true the Black Plague ran its course. It’s also true it killed tens of millions. The most effective way, considering all the issues, is to vaccinate. That’s why they were created. So that dumb people like you didn’t end up killing millions unnecessarily.

    When dumb people want to play scientist, millions die.

  32. I applaud the NFL for taking this hard line stance on something that shouldn’t have to be forced down players throats. But when you have dopes like Cole Beasley believing non-sense, the NFL had no choice but to take the action they did

  33. I was just thinking the same thing the other day. You got players who refuse to vaccinate and said players get covid you should forfeit the game. Only fair you cant have it both ways. This puts the onus on the players backs to decide, do you want to be responsible for our team losing, maybe an important playoff qualifying game?
    Ya I would be getting the vax.

  34. Sopita says:
    July 22, 2021 at 2:17 pm
    I dont get this…..from what I understand, the vaacination does not prevent you from getting the virus nor does it prevent you from spreading it. ———-/———/——— Your understanding is waaaaay off base. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are over 95 effective in preventing infections. The number of breakthrough infections is very, very low, the number of hospitalizations from breakthrough infections barely measure, and the number of deaths from breakthrough infections is less than 1% of all deaths. Vaccination is the best bet to not contract, get very sick from, or die from COVID.

  35. Doctors say that vax deniers become sudden believers about 5 minutes before they get intubated, when it’s too late.

    Don’t be that person, Cole.

  36. What if both vaccinated and unvaccinated personnel are involved in the outbreak? Is the NFL going to get into the medical investigation business to determine where the outbreak originated? Seems like a dumb idea for an organization who couldn’t even competently investigate a deflated ball.

  37. Private businesses have the freedom to set their rules of participation and game eligibility as mush as Cole Beasley and his cohorts have the freedom not to get the shot. The difference is one has to set those rules of participation because of the lack of logic of the others.
    ———————————————————————————————————————————————
    The difference is the players are in a union and expect total backing for their actions including witholding services.
    Employees who refuse the vac can just go find another job. Their fellow employees aint walking out on a career because you didnt want a shot. Not to mention your replaceable. Lots of takers waiting for your job in the private world if its a good paying job.

  38. Roughly 40% of the bright and intelligent people on this thread think the vaccine is bogus from my calculations

  39. Ah wha?

    Do they know that the vaccinated can still get the virus?

    Sorry but this is not so black and white.

  40. “Nothing is perfect, but would you rather fight a fire with an extinguisher and control most if not all of it or simply talk about why fires aren’t that big of a deal?”

    zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    Im just saying that if the vaacinated can still get it and spread it, then you can guarantee there will be plenty of outbreaks among teams during the season. People arent social distancing like they did a year ago and COVID protocols are pretty much over. How will there not be numerous outbreaks and forfeits? Yup, sounds like a good way to fix games liked an above poster mentioned.

  41. Unfortunately, when people say they are exercising their freedom nowadays it’s really just seems like an excuse to be selfish.

  43. If the vaccine is so effective, how come those vaccinated players can’t be near sick people? If it is so safe how come you need to sign away all legal liability to a trillion dollar company for them to give it to you? … So essentially the NFL is saying: young, healthy, extremely low risk people must forfeit their legal rights and take something we know nothing about the longer term affects with a medical technology (mRNA) that has never ever been approved by the FDA even though it has existed for 40 years… Okay. Makes sense. Just let people make their own decisions and stop micro managing everyone’s bodies, it’s none of your business. If you want to take the risk and get the shot, do it. If you want to take the risk and not get the shot, then don’t. Forcing people one way or another is wrong.

  44. It’s not fair, but “fair” is where you go to judge pigs and eat cotton candy. They set the policy and nows teams have to adjust. The teams that adjust best, will be the most successful.

  45. The fact that anyone is posting anything suggesting that NOT getting a vaccine is a BETTER option than GETTING the shot is mind boggling.

    There are people being admitted to hospitals AS YOU READ THIS who are begging for the vaccine. Too late for that. Hopefully those people will survive.

    NO VACCINE in history has ever been 100% effective. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are in the 92%+ efficacy rate, which is extremely high. Citing the fact that they are not 100% effective is a very poor argument for risking lives, or in this case the safety of players, staff, and coaches.

  47. Don’t go by what is said in the comments. It’s all one failure at life arguing with himself using countless SN’s. Just block the comments section on your phone like I do.

    Moving on…

    I hope players that are unvaccinated are ready to have more of a chance of being cut than a vaccinated player fighting for their spot on the roster. Fair or not, that is the reality.

  48. Sopita says:
    July 22, 2021 at 2:17 pm

    I dont get this…..from what I understand, the vaacination does not prevent you from getting the virus nor does it prevent you from spreading it.

    —————————————————————————–

    It doesn’t PREVENT a person from getting or spreading the virus. But is does substantially REDUCE the odds of you getting and, substantially reduces the odds that severity and the odds that you’ll need hospitalization, and greatly reduces your viral load so you are much less contagious. Simply put, no vaccine is 100% effective for an individual. But in the case of all three currently approved vaccines in the US, the vast majority of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people.

  49. I’m really looking forward to not watching sports. It’s not sports anymore it’s politics.

  50. Bravo NFL. The rest of the business world and every other part of our country needs to step up and isolate these people. Stop treating morons like they have a point.

  51. There’s an old saying that applies here- “We can’t make you do anything… but we can make you wish you would have.”

  52. “It’s my choice”

    Sure. But if you make the wrong choice, who in the world told you wouldn’t suffer because of it?

  53. When receiving the vaccine you are forced to sign away all legal liability or they will not administer it to you … Allow people to keep their legal protections/rights and more will take it … But the trillion dollar companies don’t feel comfortable putting their money where their mouth is. That should tell you something … Listening to wreckless people who forfeited their legal protections tell other people they must forfeit theirs or they are dumb is one of the most ignorant things I’ve ever seen in my life.

  54. Create all the incentives you want. At this point, people have made up their minds on whether they will be vaccinated or not. Maybe when you find a vaccine that is more tried and true, you’ll get more people to get it. But you are not going to get many more people to get these current ones. Some people just simply aren’t comfortable with mRNA. And the NFL doing this stuff does absolutely nothing to alleviate the concerns people have for these shots.

