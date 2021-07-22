Panthers sign Tommy Tremble to wrap up draft class

Getty Images

The Panthers will kick off training camp with all of their draft picks under contract.

Tight end Tommy Tremble became the final member of the group to agree to his rookie deal on Thursday. Tremble was selected in the third round earlier this year and is one of 11 draft picks who will be vying for roles with the team while in camp this summer.

Tremble only caught 35 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons at Notre Dame, so it might be unwise to expect much from him as a receiver early in his professional career. He was a well-regarded blocker and should also see time on special teams.

Dan Arnold joined the Panthers as a free agent this offseason and offensive coordinator Joe Brady has said he wants the tight ends to play a more prominent role in the Carolina offense than they did last season.