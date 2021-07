Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Giants running back Saquon Barkley will not be ready to go for the start of training camp.

Barkley will open camp on the physically unable to perform list, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

That was widely expected, as Barkley is not yet all the way back from the ACL tear that ended his season after just two games last year.

The Giants can activate Barkley as soon as he’s ready. Barkley has said he doesn’t know when he’s going to be ready but is getting better.