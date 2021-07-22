Steelers re-sign Calvin Bundage

Getty Images

A few days ago, the Steelers cut undrafted linebacker Calvin Bundage as part of their moves to create roster spots for edge rusher Melvin Ingram and offensive lineman Chaz Green.

But now, Bundage is back.

Pittsburgh announced Bundage had re-signed with the club on Tuesday, just before the start of the first training camp practice. A roster spot became available after longtime Steelers linebacker Vince Williams informed the team on Wednesday that he’s retiring.

Bundage played his college ball at Oklahoma State, where he started 21 games. He led the program with 7.0 sacks in 11 contests as a senior last year.