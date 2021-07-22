Titans agree to terms with Elijah Molden

Getty Images

The Titans have agreed to terms with defensive back Elijah Molden on his four-year rookie contract, the team announced on Thursday.

Molden was selected with pick No. 100 overall in the third round of the 2021 draft.

The young DB played his college ball at Washington, where he earned second-team All Pac-12 honors last season. He recorded 26 total tackles and one interception in 2020. He also was a first-team All Pac-12 selection in 2019 after recording 17 pass breakups, four picks, three forced fumbles, and 5.5 tackles for loss.

Molden is Tennessee’s penultimate 2021 draftee to agree to terms. The Titans’ only remaining pick not to agree to his four-year deal is linebacker Monty Rice, who was the draft’s 92nd overall pick out of Georgia.