Tommy Stevens to work out for Packers as a tight end

Getty Images

Tommy Stevens was listed as a quarterback during his lone regular season action of the 2020 season, but his next bid for a job in the NFL will come at a different position.

Stevens is set to work out for the Packers early next week and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Green Bay will be looking at him as a tight end.

That is where the Saints put Stevens after drafting him in the seventh round of last year’s draft. Stevens played quarterback at Mississippi State, but many thought his best chance of success in the NFL was filling a Taysom Hill-type role as a versatile piece of an offensive attack.

New Orleans plucked Stevens when they heard the Panthers were interested in him and he wound up with Carolina after being released from the Saints’ practice squad in November. Stevens moved back to quarterback and ran four times for 24 yards in Week 17 last year.

Pelissero reports that the Panthers are also set to work out defensive back Rashard Robinson and nose tackle Sterling Johnson.