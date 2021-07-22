Trial for Chad Wheeler postponed until October

Getty Images

The trial date for former Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants tackle Chad Wheeler has been postponed again.

According to multiple reports, Wheeler’s trial has been delayed from Aug. 26 to Oct. 21. The trial had initially been sent for April 6 before being delayed until June 1 and then August.

Wheeler is facing three charges stemming from a domestic violence incident from January that left his girlfriend with a concussion and fractured arm. Wheeler has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.

Wheeler is alleged to have strangled his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness. Upon regaining consciousness, his girlfriend locked herself in a bathroom with Wheeler allegedly being surprised by the fact she was still alive.

The police report said Wheeler had been on medication for bi-polar disorder but he had not been taking it before the incident.