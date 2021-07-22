Tyler Lockett: D.K. Metcalf and I have learned how to feed off one another

USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have one of the league’s best receiving duos with Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

Both eclipsed 1,000 yards in 2020 — Metcalf leading the way with 1,303 and Locket recording 1,054. While Lockett had 100 receptions, Metcalf had 83. They finished with 10 touchdowns apiece.

In an interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football this week, Lockett described a partnership that thrives off selflessness and a desire to see one another succeed.

“I think the biggest thing just about me and D.K. is we’ve learned how to feed off of one another,” Lockett said. “Being able to have another player on the other side who’s phenomenal, who’s dominant, it’s exciting for me to be able to watch him. I see him every single day in practice and so when we go out there in the games, we know that teams have to figure out what they’re going to do. So we’ve learned how to take what teams give us, we’ve learned how to encourage one another, and we’ve learned how to be each other’s cheerleader.

“You never know what type of game it’s going to be for one of us, so we go out there and we have each other’s back. We encourage one another and that’s what makes this bond so special.”

With a new offense under coordinator Shane Waldron, the Seahawks have some work to do in one of the league’s toughest divisions to win a second consecutive NFC West title. But as long as quarterback Russell Wilson has Lockett and Metcalf as targets, Seattle’s offense should remain explosive.