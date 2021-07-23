80 percent of NFL players have had at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Getty Images

Despite a handful of vocal anti-vaxxers among NFL players, the large majority are doing the responsible thing and getting their shots.

The NFL announced today that 80 percent of players have had at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nine teams now have more than 90 percent of their players vaccinated. Five teams are bringing up the rear with less than 70 percent of their players vaccinated.

The NFL will have more restrictions on unvaccinated players than on vaccinated players, and teams with more than 85 percent of their players vaccinated will have fewer restrictions on team meetings and group gatherings at team facilities. So every team has an interest in promoting the vaccine among its players.