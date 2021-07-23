Are the Eagles the favorite to land Deshaun Watson, eventually?

Getty Images

Whenever mentioning the possibility/inevitably that the Texans will trade quarterback Deshaun Watson, we’ve mentioned three teams: the Broncos, Dolphins, and Eagles. On Thursday, the sideline reporter for the Eagles’ official radio broadcasts applied a percentage to the possibility of Watson landing in Philadelphia.

Appearing on WIP radio in Philadelphia, Howard Eskin said this (based on a quote provided by WIP afternoon host Jon Marks): “Based on the information that I’ve got, when Deshaun Watson is traded, I think there’s a 90 percent chance that he will be with the Philadelphia Eagles. And just based on all the information that I’ve gotten, that’s what I’ve come down with.”

I’m important to understand what Eskin said, along with what he didn’t say. Eskin didn’t say Watson will be traded in the immediate future. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Texans currently aren’t talking to the Eagles or anyone else about a potential Watson trade.

Eskin’s information points to the notion that, if/when the Texans start the bidding (and if the circumstances are conducive to trading for Watson), the Eagles will be the favorite to get him.

That makes sense, if Watson is traded this year. But that will require a settlement of the 22 pending legal cases or a clear indication from the league that, absent a settlement, he won’t be placed on paid leave.

It’s unknown whether the league has told Watson that he will or won’t be placed on paid leave. If a settlement of the 22 lawsuits is going to happen before the Texans report to training camp, time is running out.