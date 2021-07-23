As to the possibility that teams will cut unvaccinated players, NFL sees no issues with Thursday’s memo

Posted by Mike Florio on July 23, 2021, 1:27 PM EDT
Thursday’s jaw-dropping memo from the league office to all teams had the intended purpose, in our view, of persuading unvaccinated players to become vaccinated. As a practical matter, the memo also persuades teams to cut players who still refuse to get vaccinated.

Whether it’s the amount of time that unvaccinated players automatically are kept from playing (at least 10 days), the possibility of forfeitures arising only from outbreaks happening among unvaccinated players, the expenses incurred if a game is postponed or canceled due to an outbreak among unvaccinated players, the $400,000-per-team allowance for testing costs (unvaccinated players get tested every single day), the inescapable messages from Thursday’s memo is that teams will find themselves in better competitive and financial shape if in the process of cutting from 90 players to 53 they simply dump as many unvaccinated players as possible.

So how does the league reconcile these clear incentives to dump unvaccinated players with the rule that prohibits cutting players for not being vaccinated?

“I don’t see the two tied directly together,” NFL Chief Football Administrative Officer Dawn Aponte said during a Friday conference call with reporters. “I think there are protocols put in place for those individuals,” Aponte said regarding the unvaccinated players, adding that the COVID protocols don’t restrict their ability to perform, and that the COVID protocols weren’t put in place for those purposes.

Still, the simple fact that an outbreak among unvaccinated players can trigger a forfeit while an outbreak among vaccinated players can’t provides a clear and logical reason for teams to choose vaccinated players over unvaccinated players. While some unvaccinated players will be too good (or too expensive) to cut, plenty won’t. And Thursday’s memo necessarily makes vaccination status one of the various factors to be considered when splitting hairs while trimming the roster, if it wasn’t already.

And so it will be interesting to see if a player who gets cut claims that he would have gotten a roster spot if he’d been vaccinated, and if he then files a grievance. As noted earlier today, Thursday’s memo quite possibly becomes Exhibit A if/when a grievance is filed.

9 responses to “As to the possibility that teams will cut unvaccinated players, NFL sees no issues with Thursday’s memo

  1. What about an outbreak happening among vaccinated players? What are the protocols for this?

  3. Ha ha ha. That’s fine. File your grievance. File your lawsuit. No way to prove why you got cut. And no legal standing for a lawsuit. If you’re unvaccinated, just go away. And that means all of you.

  4. Regardless if you agree with getting the vaccine or not, asking a players vaccine status is more than likely a HIPPA violation.

    The original article covered it:

    This rule on forfeits applies only to cancellations due to an outbreak among non-vaccinated players and/or staff. In the same memo, the league explains that it, “if a club cannot play due to a Covid spike in vaccinated individuals, we will attempt to minimize the competitive and economic burden on both participating teams.” In other words, there won’t be a forfeit in a game is scrapped due to vaccinated players testing positive.

    So-called breakthrough infections in vaccinated people are few, especially among those who spend most of their time around other vaccinated people. So, a significant outbreak among vaccinated players is vanishingly unlikely.

  7. Good job NFL. Society is under no obligation to cater to people’s personal fantasies regarding public health.

  8. Vaccine status is not a HIPPA violation. That avenue has already been tried and ruled not a violation. Tying jobs to vaccine status is also not new and already being done in not-sports related companies. There are also companies basing hiring on vaccinated status. Also challenged and found to not be a violation or a discriminatory practice. Same with your ability to travel and in sports, even the ability for fans to attend games. You have a vaccination or you don’t get in.

    Vaccinated is going to be a (for now) legal determinant for a lot of decisions.

    The leagues attorneys would never have let them implement this if that was the case. I’m sure it’s already been discussed before they rolled out the plan

