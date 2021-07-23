Cardinals place Lorenzo Burns on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Cardinals placed rookie cornerback Lorenzo Burns on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday, the team announced.

Burns signed with the Cardinals on May 13 after going undrafted.

He played at the University of Arizona, where in his sophomore year, Burns tied for the Pac-12 lead with five interceptions.

Burns played 41 career games and finished with 191 tackles, nine interceptions, 26 passes defensed, two sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was the Wildcats’ defensive MVP in 2019 as a junior after leading the team with four interceptions and seven passes defensed.