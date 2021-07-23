Cole Beasley essentially dares Bills to cut him

Posted by Mike Florio on July 23, 2021, 8:32 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp
Getty Images

Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL player who has become the most vocal when it comes to anti-vaccination concerns and conspiracy theories, was at it again today on Twitter. At one point, he essentially dared the Bills to cut him.

In response to a tweet suggesting that the Bills would be wise to dump Beasley, the 32-year-old wideout said this: “Yea cutting arguable [sic] the best slot in the league is wise. Especially when the slot is such a significant role in this offense.”

Well, maybe it becomes wise if the organization decides that it doesn’t want in the locker room the kind of divisiveness that Beasley seems to be determined to embrace. Also on Friday, Beasley engaged in a Twitter exchange with defensive end Jerry Hughes, who has made his pro-vaccine stance clear.

“Jerry so if a vaccinated player gives an unvaccinated player with underlying conditions covid it’s cool though?” Beasley tweeted. “And the player with underlying conditions gets blamed for it. From minority to the majority now the minorities don’t matter?”

Beasley also has suggested that the number of American deaths from the pandemic is “likely overcounted,” and that “there are are a ton of players who are with me but can’t speak out because of their situation within the organization.”

One teammate who isn’t with Beasley is receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Via Bradley Gelber of USA Today, Sanders has tweeted a photo of his vaccination card (first dose today), with this message: “Accountability. Availability. Don’t have time to deal with no bs during the season.”

If Beasley is right regarding teammates who agree with him but can’t speak out, here’s the reality: speaking or not speaking won’t matter when it’s time to make cuts. Players who aren’t deemed to be indispensable to the effort and who aren’t vaccinated will be at risk of being cut. Beasley is at more risk of being cut than he seems to realize, especially with Beasley continuing to make himself into a distraction and with Sanders on the team.

Then again, Beasley quite possibly wants to be cut. Then, he’d become a martyr and even more of a hero of the anti-vaccine movement.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Cole Beasley essentially dares Bills to cut him

  4. We know the Bills are busy at work trying to find someone to replace this guy. Don’t understand why he’s trying to blow up the locker room.
    Now here he is thinking he’s so valuable that he can’t be cut.

  5. Do yourself a favor Buffalo and cut this clown. He isnt good enough to have a season long distraction.

  6. Beasley, the best slot receiver in the NFL??? This guy is more delusional than I thought.

  7. Hahahaha…. A slot receiver that thinks he’s untouchable?! This is the nfl and cole can be replaced by any other player under 6’ that can catch a football

  8. Please cut his clown tonight! Best slot in the league? Child please, hes really not in the top 10

  10. Lost in all this is the fact, Beasley has zero concern of contracting the virus and giving it to someone else. I understand he’s in amazing physical condition, but what about the people he gives it to? More to this than just yourself sir.

  11. The Bills are very deep at wide receiver and have several players that can play the slot. There may be a slight drop off, but not as much as he thinks there would be. Are they better with him. Of course, but not if he’s going to become a major distraction. Besides, they would save over $5 million in cap space if they cut him. But maybe that’s what he wants so he can claim he was cut because he was not vaccinated.

  12. For anyone who thinks they’re intelligent because they won’t get the vaccine, just remember, Jenny McCarthy is on your side. Yes, you and Jenny McCarthy think alike. Congratulations.

  13. From the scrap heap to the Bills, now squandering his good fortune.

    No one’s going to sign a 32-year-old with this kind of team-last attitude. He’s on the brink of his career being over.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.