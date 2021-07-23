Cole Popovich will not be on Patriots’ staff this season

Getty Images

Cole Popovich, a member of the Patriots’ coaching staff since 2016, will not coach with the team this season.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that Popovich isn’t going to be on the staff this season for reasons that are unclear. It is not known whether Popovich’s departure has something to do with the COVID-19 pandemic or Popovich’s vaccination status.

Popovich had been slated to share the offensive line coaching job with Carmen Bricillo this year, but now Bricillo will coach the offensive line alone.

The 36-year-old Popovich was an offensive lineman at Fresno State and also spent some time on Fresno State’s coaching staff. The Patriots are the only NFL team he has worked for.