Dak Prescott declines to disclose his vaccine status, citing HIPAA

Posted by Mike Florio on July 23, 2021, 4:29 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

If you won’t talk about whether you’ve gotten the COVID vaccine, chances are you haven’t.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to decline to say whether he has gotten vaccinated.

He did it last month, and he did it again on Friday.

Via Clarence E. Hill, Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Prescott declined to say whether he got vaccinated, pointing to the HIPAA law.

Of course, the HIPAA law doesn’t become a shield against answering health questions. Especially in the NFL, where the health of players has always been an important question.

Indeed, HIPAA has nothing to do with questions asked and answered (or not answered) by individual players. HIPAA makes health-care providers responsible to the federal government for disclosing private medical information, and that’s it.

Now that the NFL has tied potential forfeitures directly to COVID outbreaks among unvaccinated players and also made it clear that unvaccinated players who test positive will miss at least 10 days no matter what, whether any given player (and specifically whether a franchise quarterback) has gotten vaccinated becomes as relevant as whether that player is healthy.

So, basically, if Dak is willing to talk about his ankle, he should be willing to talk about whether he got vaccinated. Both issues relate clearly and directly to his ability to play games in 2021.

  1. The first rule of vaccine misinformation is: You do not talk about the vaccine. The second rule of vaccine misinformation is: You cite HIPAA.

  2. When he could have just come out and said yes, get it!? I guess now we know. Maybe now NFL TOTAL DALLAS will back off their fixated coverage of this team!

  3. One thing the pandemic has taught me is that nobody has any idea what HIPAA actually means.

  4. It is truly remarkable how so many people haven’t got a clue what HIPAA means. Using it as a dodge to answer a simple question about whether you’ve been vaccinated is pathetic. If you are gullible enough to believe the lies that the vaccine is too dangerous, at least be man enough to own it. The HIPAA canard is just one of the many ignorant beliefs that make dealing with the pandemic in a scientific manner so difficult.

  6. Leave the guy alone. People have their reasons. There should be no vaccine shaming. No NFL player is going to get hospitalized with COVID, nevermind die from it. There are things like Hydroxychloroquine and Invermectin that treat covid just fine, if needed. No need to put an experimental vaccine in your body if you’re young and healthy.

  7. 400000 adverse reactions to these experimental vaccines, closing in on 8000 deaths {as per the CDC}. When a player has a stroke or enlarged heart and cant play,can he sue the Nazi Fascist League? asking for a friend….

  9. Leave the guy alone. People have their reasons. There should be no vaccine shaming. No NFL player is going to get hospitalized with COVID, nevermind die from it. There are things like Hydroxychloroquine and Invermectin that treat covid just fine, if needed. No need to put an experimental vaccine in your body if you’re young and healthy.
    ——————————————————–
    And this is why the pandemic may never end.

  10. 400000 adverse reactions to these experimental vaccines, closing in on 8000 deaths {as per the CDC}. When a player has a stroke or enlarged heart and cant play,can he sue the Nazi Fascist League? asking for a friend….
    ———————————-
    And the alternative to the vaccine is? What? Hope COVID magically disappears someday?

  11. Tell me you have no clue how HIPPA works without telling me you have no clue how HIPPA works lol. Shouldn’t be surprised. If you don’t trust educated doctors you’re probably not very educated yourself.

  12. Everyone will know soon enough. As soon as training camp starts, he’ll be tested daily and that is not private information. Anyone with the team can let that info out to the press to regurgitate.

  13. When you elect ignorant people as politicians you end up with an ignorant culture.

  14. “No NFL player is going to get hospitalized with COVID”

    Jaguars RB Ryquell Armstead, “Once seen as a potential candidate to be Jacksonville’s No. 1 running back”, his career is likely over after missing all of last season due to complications from COVID. At least be informed before you make claims.

  16. Beware people here making false claims. For example someone claimed Hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID. This is a typical lie from the anti-vax crowd. The National Institute of Health did a clinical trial and concluded that Hydroxychloroquine provided NO benefit in the treatment of COVID. In fact Hydroxychloroquine has more severe side effects than the leading vaccines. I don’t know the motivation for these lies but they are dangerous.

  17. Curios why PFT doesn’t comment on the players who are vaccinated and still get covid. There seems to be plenty now

  18. I will protect my country by ANY MEANS POSSIBLE, and YOU anti ppl are THE BIGGEST THREAT TO THE SAFETY OF MY COUNTRY.
    You will all be classified as national terrorists before the year is up, and terrorists never win against AMERICA.
    So bust a move proud guy, keep messing with my country see how that works out..

  19. Anther lie is that 8,000 have died from the vaccine. So far with over 330 million dose given in the US only 3, THREE! deaths have been attributed to the vaccine. In the same time frame tens of thousands have died from COVID. Beware the liars. It is very easy to get the scientific facts from the appropriate scientific organizations.

  20. “theunwoketruth says:
    July 23, 2021 at 5:02 pm
    400000 adverse reactions to these experimental vaccines, closing in on 8000 deaths {as per the CDC}. When a player has a stroke or enlarged heart and cant play,can he sue the Nazi Fascist League? asking for a friend….”

    Yeah, this doesn’t understand how adverse event reporting works. As someone noted above, only 3 reactions out of over 330 million doses have resulted in death. That’s better than most allergies and a whole bunch of medications people take without question.

    ANY death or other adverse event, whether or not attributable to the vaccine/medication has to be reported to the CDC if it happens during a certain period after the medication is given. This is to ensure there is a complete dataset for study. By counting 8000 you are counting anything from “murdered” to “already had heart disease” to “hit by Guiness truck” in your number.

    It’s amazing how brazenly people demonstrate their ignorance.

  21. Curios why PFT doesn’t comment on the players who are vaccinated and still get covid. There seems to be plenty now
    ——————————————-
    I’m unsure your point. It’s been readily acknowledged by all the experts the vaccine is not 100% effective at preventing COVID, there have been and will continue to be breakthrough cases, but more importantly in those rare cases, the vaccine will greatly reduce the chances of hospitalization and especially death. That doesn’t equate to “ineffective” and “unnecessary”. Put differently: there are NO OTHER options than the vaccine unless you’re OK with millions of deaths and a pandemic that will go on for years.

  22. Why should PFT comment about vaccinated players who get COVID? Those players will have a milder case, will recover faster, and will be far less contagious than an unvaccinated player. We can’t do much about infections in up to 20% of the vaccinated, but at least they’ll be mild and relatively difficult to pass on to others. We can do a lot about stopping the more serious infections and spreaders by getting everyone vaccinated.

  23. Just say you don’t talk politics Dak. That is what this has become. POLITICS.

