Dolphins sign second-rounder Jevon Holland

USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins signed rookie safety Jevon Holland on Friday, the team announced. Miami selected Holland in the second round of the draft, using the 36th overall choice on the Oregon product.

He was the fifth of the team’s seven draft choices to sign, leaving only second-round choice Liam Eichenberg and third-rounder Hunter Long unsigned.

Holland played 27 games with 16 starts over two seasons at Oregon. He totaled 110 tackles, nine interceptions and 19 passes defensed.

Holland started all 14 games as a sophomore in 2019, totaling 66 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defensed. He also had 16 punt returns for 244 yards (15.3 average). Holland was voted first-team All-Pac 12 that season.