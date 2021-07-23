Jaguars place C.J. Henderson, two others on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Jaguars placed three players on the COVID-19 reserve list, including cornerback C.J. Henderson. Henderson was the team’s first-round choice in 2020.

He spent the offseason program recovering from postseason shoulder surgery. The Jaguars signed veteran cornerback Shaquill Griffin in free agency and drafted cornerback Tyson Campbell with the first choice in the second round.

Quarterback Jake Luton, whose positive COVID-19 test previously was reported, and cornerback Luq Barcoo also landed on the COVID-19 reserve list Friday.

The Jaguars officially placed linebacker Leon Jacobs on the active/physically unable to perform list and linebacker Dylan Moses on the active/non-football injury list.

Jacobs tore his anterior cruciate ligament last September in a game against the Dolphins. Moses, who signed as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama, underwent knee surgery Feb. 9 after missing the 2019 season with a knee injury.

The team can remove the players from the lists at any point during training camp.

Jacksonville begins training camp next week.