Lions sign Ifeatu Melifonwu

Getty Images

The Lions have their entire draft class under contract.

Cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu was the lone player without a deal, but the team announced his signing on Friday morning. It’s a four-year deal for the third-round pick, whose brother Obi is currently is on the 49ers roster and was a 2017 Patriots second-round pick.

Melifonwu had 73 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, and three interceptions in 23 games at Syracuse.

He was the only addition to the Lions cornerback group in this year’s draft. He’ll try to earn a role while competing with the likes of 2020 first-rounder Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Quinton Dunbar, and Corn Elder this summer.