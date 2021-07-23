Michael Thomas is expected to miss start of regular season after June ankle surgery

Posted by Myles Simmons on July 23, 2021, 10:44 AM EDT
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles
Saints receiver Michael Thomas’ ankle issues from 2020 have extended into 2021.

According to multiple reports, Thomas is expected to miss the start of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery in June. The recovery period could sideline Thomas for multiple weeks once the year begins in September. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted the timeline is recommended to be four months.

The surgery stemmed from the same injury Thomas battled throughout last season.

Thomas appeared in just seven games in 2020, making 40 receptions for 438 yards — a year after leading the league with 149 catches and 1,725 yards. He went on injured reserve but returned for the postseason, where he caught five passes for 73 yards with a touchdown in two games.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints have interest in the free-agent market and should bring in a few receivers for tryouts in the coming days.

Thomas’ injury could affect New Orleans’ quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, who will now be throwing in camp without the team’s most prominent target.

12 responses to “Michael Thomas is expected to miss start of regular season after June ankle surgery

  1. There probably is a good reason (I hope) but why didn’t he get the surgery in February instead of waiting until June?

  3. Whichever total disaster at QB they decide to start will miss him…not as much as they miss Drew, though.

  4. Can anyone explain why they would do surgery in June (and risk missing the start of the season, as is the case here) rather than in February or March? It makes no sense.

  5. Bad News.
    I can understand how a player would do all the possible rehab they could before opting to have surgery…that doesn’t make me feel better about it…He’s going to need time to further or expand his rapport with the Saints QBs, and the new style of playcalling, route-trees and options in the post Brees era…the only good I can see is that it will force the other WRs to work that much harder…

  6. Why did he wait until June for his surgery? My guess is, with Drew gone, he wants out of there. AND I don’t blame him.

  7. octavian says:
    July 23, 2021 at 10:56 am
    Can anyone explain why they would do surgery in June (and risk missing the start of the season, as is the case here) rather than in February or March? It makes no sense.
    ——————————————————————————————
    The only thing I can think that makes sense is he had a setback that only surgery can fix .

  8. Bad ankle, Drew Brees retired — things aren’t exactly turning up roses for Thomas these days.

  9. Probably just like Scottie Pippen – he didn’t want to mess up his offseason, so why not just wait until it’s time for camp, then get the surgery done…

  11. Another genius from Ohio St, has all off-season and waits til June. Good job buddy

  12. I would want to miss the first few weeks too if my QB was Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill!

