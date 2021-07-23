Michael Thomas is expected to miss start of regular season after June ankle surgery

Getty Images

Saints receiver Michael Thomas’ ankle issues from 2020 have extended into 2021.

According to multiple reports, Thomas is expected to miss the start of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery in June. The recovery period could sideline Thomas for multiple weeks once the year begins in September. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport noted the timeline is recommended to be four months.

The surgery stemmed from the same injury Thomas battled throughout last season.

Thomas appeared in just seven games in 2020, making 40 receptions for 438 yards — a year after leading the league with 149 catches and 1,725 yards. He went on injured reserve but returned for the postseason, where he caught five passes for 73 yards with a touchdown in two games.

Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, the Saints have interest in the free-agent market and should bring in a few receivers for tryouts in the coming days.

Thomas’ injury could affect New Orleans’ quarterback competition between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, who will now be throwing in camp without the team’s most prominent target.