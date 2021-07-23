Patrick Mahomes: I don’t think there will be any restrictions with my toe

Getty Images

After losing Super Bowl LV, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his big toe.

The procedure was expected to limit Mahomes during Kansas City’s offseason program, but the QB was mainly full go during the spring.

Now that training camp is about to begin, Mahomes told reporters on Friday that he’s not expecting anything different in preparing for the season.

“I think there will be no restrictions,” Mahomes said during his press conference. “I’ve been training, throwing, doing everything that I usually do. And I think that’s what was so good about going to OTAs and doing those things, is that I tested it there, realized I was good. And then when I got back with [my trainer] Bobby and started training in the offseason with him, I was able to do what I normally would do.”

Mahomes recovery was always supposed to be complete by training camp. But it’s nevertheless likely a sigh of relief for all those in the Chiefs organization that the quarterback is fully healthy and ready to roll.