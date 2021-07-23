Patriots sign tight end David Wells

Getty Images

The Patriots announced Friday they have signed tight end David Wells.

Wells, 26, worked out for the team along with defensive back Brian Cole and center Spencer Pulley.

Wells joins Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene, Matt LaCosse, Troy Fumagalli and hybrid linebacker Rashod Berry in the tight ends room.

Wells spent a week on the New England practice squad last season, signing Nov. 10. He originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Cowboys on May 11, 2018, out of San Diego State.

Dallas released Wells at the end of training camp, and he spent most of 2018 on the Chiefs’ practice squad. Wells went to training camp with Kansas City in 2019 but was injured during training camp and spent the season on injured reserve.

According to the transaction wire, the retirement of safety Patrick Chung became official.