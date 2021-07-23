Raiders sign Malcolm Koonce

Getty Images

The Raiders have taken care of another piece of business on Friday.

Las Vegas has signed third-round pick Malcolm Koonce to his standard four-year rookie deal, the club announced.

Koonce was a two-time, first-team All-MAC honoree for two years in a row at Buffalo. He registered 5.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sucks in 2020, which helped him become a third-round pick for Las Vegas this year.

With Koonce’s deal done, the Raiders now have all seven of their 2021 draftees under contract. Linebacker Divine Deablo signed his rookie contract earlier on Friday.