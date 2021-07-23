Report: Bengals bringing in Austin Reiter for visit next week

USA TODAY Sports

With Trey Hopkins still recovering from a torn ACL late in the 2020 season, the Bengals are continuing to look at options for center.

On Thursday, the club claimed former Cardinals center Lamont Gaillard off waivers. Now on Friday, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Cincinnati will bring in former Kansas City center Austin Reiter for a visit on Monday.

With the Chiefs overhauling their offensive line this offseason, Reiter was one of the odd men out. He was Kansas City’s starting center for most of the last two seasons, though he was replaced by Daniel Kilgore for a period of time in 2020.

Reiter entered the league in 2015 as a seventh-round pick for Washington. The Browns signed him off Washington’s practice squad but waived him at the end of 2018 training camp. He was with the Chiefs until hitting free agency in March.