Report: Cowboys are expected to sign Malik Hooker if he passes physical

The Cowboys hosted safeties Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker on visits in March. They signed Kazee.

Hooker remains unsigned despite interest from several teams, including the Dolphins and Steelers, but the Cowboys have circled back.

He visited the Cowboys for a second time, and if “everything checks out physically,” Hooker will sign with the team, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hooker, the 15th overall choice of the Colts in 2017, had an injury-plagued career in Indianapolis. He missed 28 of 64 games, including 14 games in 2020 with a torn Achilles.

Hooker has 125 career tackles, seven interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Roy Williams was the last Cowboys’ safety to make a Pro Bowl, earning the honor for the final time in his career in 2007.