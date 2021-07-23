Report: Packers, Davante Adams have broken off contract talks

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 23, 2021, 11:25 AM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is heading into the final year of his contract, and it’s looking more and more likely that he’ll be hitting free agency in 2022.

Adams and the Packers have broken off contract talks and don’t plan to resume them, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Last month Adams said he won’t hold out because he doesn’t want to get fined, so there’s no concern about whether he’ll get to work this year. But this could be his last year in Green Bay.

Adams and his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr have flirted with joining forces on the Raiders next year. We’re a long way from that happening, but Adams’ contract is a situation that bears monitoring, and may continue to bear monitoring into next year.

Permalink 41 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

41 responses to “Report: Packers, Davante Adams have broken off contract talks

  2. The real issue here is that Devonte wants to be the highest paid receiver. However the Packers do not have enough cap space to make that happen given Rodgers contract. If Love will pan out and we can get him in the starting spot it will open up the space to pay these stars what they are asking.

    Too many stars on the team and you will run into this problem at some point. All good teams do. Lets not let the hysterics control the narritive here. Go Pack Go!!

  5. Green Bay can still salvage this: trade Rodgers to Vegas for Carr (Davante’s best friend), Henry Ruggs, and multiple picks. Then Love can sit behind Carr for another year or two and GB stays competitive.

    Laugh now, but they may regret not pulling the trigger by October.

  8. In the course of a few short months, the Packers have become the biggest dumpster fire in the league.

  10. Adams is a smart guy. He doesn’t want to sign a 4 year deal if Aaron Rodgers leaves and he’s stuck with a young QB who might not be good, no matter how much he’s making. He wants to win. Like what we’re seeing with NBA players, he will essentially play on a 1yr deal and see what happens this season. If Rodgers was bluffing and plans on retiring in GB, Adams will sign an extension. If not, the Raiders will pay him whatever he wants.

  11. He will be 29 this year. The smart move is to let him play out his contract and go get paid somewhere else and take the 3rd round compensatory pick. WRs don’t stay the same past 29. Go look at the top 10 WRs for the last 20 years and you will find only a handful of guys perform at high level past 29. Can’t pay him like he is in his prime while he going into to his 30s. Learn a thing to two from the only franchise to dominate the salary cap era and let him walk.

  12. The big problem is that, with Aaron Rodgers gone, he’s had a glimpse of what life would be like watching Jordan Love throw uncatchable passes all season.

  13. “Have Broken Off Talks”

    Ummm, no.

    Training camp is about to start and neither side wants this to be a distraction and asked about every day. The extension was always going to get done at some point. They just are letting the media know that nothing further is going to be discussed about at this time.

    100% Focus is the 2021 season, and preparing for it. No rush on things that are not about preparing for the 2021 season. As I have said before, this may not get done until the offseason.

    OneTeamOneNation

    PackerNation!

  14. I get the cap helps to maintain competitive balance in the league, however, exceptions should be made to the cap to allow teams to pay and keep star players they drafted.

  15. If this was February of 2022 I may actually be somewhat concerned.
    But as it is, I think I’ll just relax and enjoy the start of training camp.

  17. I’m sure Rodgers beef with the FO has NOTHING to do with this .

    Ultimate distraction. Rodgers is now turning the veterans against the packers FO.

  19. Not a great move by Adams. Throughout Rodgers tenure, we’ve seen how inflated his WR’s stats have been. Without Rodgers their stats are cut in half or at best 75% of what they were.

    Without Rodgers he’s a slightly above average WR, statistically.

  20. cheeseisfattening says:
    July 23, 2021 at 11:28 am
    It’s a mass exodus to get out of green bay

    ———————————————
    Who’s leaving? Adams cannot and said he’s showing up to camp. And he can get tagged next year and probably the year after. He’d be wise to learn from Greg Jennings who took a little extra money, went to Minny and it didn’t pan out.

    Rodgers will show up too, maybe not right away, but he will and he will play.
    Sounds like wishful thinking from a fan of a division foe who knows his team has no chance with Rodgers in the green and gold.

  21. Waiting to see what Aaron does. His stats are a direct reflection of the guy throwing it.

  22. I always thought of Green Bay as the ideal franchise and now they can’t seem to keep their start guys

  23. If I were Devante it would be guarantee me that I never have Jordan Love as my starting QB or I’m gone. NO OTHER NEGOTIATING NEEDED.

  24. On the somewhat dangerous assumption that this story is indeed true, it’s difficult not to infer that it’s not looking good for Rodgers to return.

    Granted, there are several of us around here that have already stated repeatedly that Rodgers will not be returning because we’re able to read the tea leaves. But this news only further reinforces that perspective. Especially this bit: “and don’t plan to resume them”.

    If Rodgers was going to be returning, why close off talks permanently? I’ve never seen nor heard anything out of Adams to make me think he’s going to be completely inflexible on his salary. Of course, the Packers FO could be trying to lowball him, but that seems doubtful.

    If Rodgers and Adams leave this organization within the next 12 months, there should be significant fallout and consequences for the front office. It’s one thing for the hardcore fans to give the front office a pass and accuse Rodgers of being a “diva” (despite him saying almost nothing publicly about the situation), but I doubt even the most die-hard fan will pretend that there isn’t something wrong if the two best players on the team leave within 12 months.

    And now onto the numerous comments claiming that this story is “no big deal”, “next man up” and “Divas! Divas all of ’em!”.

  26. The 70’s and 80’s era Packers are going to look like studs compared to what’s about to happen to this team going forward. YIKES.

  27. Who cares if Adams leaves? I don’t. We all know who’s #1 on this team, it’s me, so my demands need to be met first. Without me the team is nothing, NOTHING.

  30. Rodgers and Adams re going to Denver. LOL
    Good for Adams. Why should he take a home town discount. His agent gets it, that Packers are trying to steal from paul -adams, to pay for Peter -Rodgers.

  31. Look, for years the Pack Org and has played games with the fan base – oh we tried to get so so in free agency but gee whiz just couldnt. Ya the best free agents want to be paid with money not kindness and the wow, you get to play in GB.
    They are NEVER in the running for a top free agent, never.

  32. It’s amazing how bad the Packers brass are handling this, maybe Rodgers was right after all? Maybe the GM really is the problem?

  33. Adams knows his worth and understands the Packers need to save the big bucks for Rodgers return. Dont blame him one bit, time to move on and get paid what your worth, your playing days are leaving you in the rear view mirror.

  35. It makes sense for Adams to wait and see what happens with Aaron Rodgers, before signing a long term deal, where he could end up playing the rest of his prime years with Jordan Love at QB.

  36. OBP says:
    Maybe the GM really is the problem?
    ————————
    Yeah – having the most pro bowlers and making it to the Conference Championship games the past 2 years is the sign of an awful GM and not a disgruntled employee. Ok.

  37. I don’t blame Adams for waiting. While it sounds as if the contact issues are more about guaranteed money and amount, it makes sense for him to see what happens with Rodgers before committing long term. If Rodgers is gone next year and they tag Adams, that’s when we’ll likely see fireworks.

  38. We all know where he will be heading, same place as Greg Jennings and Bernard Berrian went.

  39. The back and forth, the walking away, the shutting down talks over an anticipated record contract… a tale as old as time

  40. I’m not going to believe it unless Adams says something publicly first. Owners rule, players drool

  41. People are reading too much into this. Training camp is about to start and Adams would likely rather not have his ongoing contract talks be a distraction as is usually the case when negotiations are perpetually ongoing.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.