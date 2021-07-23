Report: Rick Dennison out as Vikings assistant coach after refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Getty Images

Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison has reportedly lost his job because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dennison, who had been the Vikings’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator the past two seasons, parted ways with the team, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. The report does not specifically call Dennison’s departure a firing, although that’s what it sounds like.

The NFL is requiring Tier 1 staff — the people in closest contact with players, such as coaches and equipment managers — to get vaccinated. Players cannot be forced to get vaccinated.

The Vikings are promoting assistant offensive line coach Phil Rauscher to fill Dennison’s position, and adding former Auburn assistant coach Ben Steele to take Rauscher’s position.

Dennison is a 27-year veteran of NFL coaching.