Reports: Cole Popovich’s departure from Patriots related to COVID-19 vaccine

Posted by Charean Williams on July 23, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT
News came earlier Friday that Cole Popovich no longer is on the Patriots’ coaching staff. Multiple reports since have confirmed the reason is related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mike Giardi of NFL Media noted that Popovich was “masked up during the spring sessions.”

All Tier-1 employees, which includes coaches, are required by the NFL to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to work with players in person during practice. The Vikings said they are in discussion with offensive line coach Rick Dennison over the COVID-19 protocols for training camp after ESPN reported the Vikings had fired Dennison over his refusal to be vaccinated.

Popovich, 36, joined the Patriots in 2015 as a coaching assistant. He annd Carmen Bricillo shared offensive line coaching duties last season, but Bricillo will handle the job alone this season.

13 responses to “Reports: Cole Popovich’s departure from Patriots related to COVID-19 vaccine

  3. It’s not really a big deal. Lots of people have quit their jobs because of something related to the Covid virus. It’s a shame. America used to be the best educated country, and very competitive as far as being the best in the world at whatever we tried. That competitive spirit has really diminished over the past 40 years.

  5. Good, in Massachusetts we take the pandemic seriously, we have the second highest vaccination rate in the country!
    No need to have the unvaccinated here!

  6. The pats are famous for promoting coaches from within who might not get a shot anywhere else.

    Guy picked the wrong issue to take a stand on. Might be the end of his career.

  8. We should bow down to guys like this; the amount of Facebook research they’ve done is truly remarkable and we’re all better as a species for their wisdom.

  9. What is wrong with these people?? Even Hannity and McConnell are telling their acolytes to get the shot

  10. Here come 100 comments on how his “rights” were taken from him and how he should be lining up an army of lawyers.

  11. What a hill to die on. His job before coming to the Patriots was at Minot St.

  12. Over a cold?
    Seriously,you think over 650,000 die from “a cold” every year?
    We are in the middle of a pandemic . It’s people like you that are keeping this pandemic from ending!

  13. If it was up to people like Cole Poopovich, polio would still be around crippling our children.

    In my day, when the medical professionals said get a vaccination, you got a vaccination. And then so many diseases went obsolete because of it.

    Nowadays everyone with internet access is a genius with a capital J.

