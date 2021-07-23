Seahawks sign Cameron Scarlett

Getty Images

The Seahawks worked out running backs Pete Guerriero, Darnell Holland and Cameron Scarlett. They announced Friday they have signed Scarlett.

The team did not need a corresponding move after not filling receiver Tamorrion Terry‘s roster spot. The Seahawks waived Terry last month.

Scarlett is a former Stanford standout who went undrafted in 2020. He signed with the Titans as a rookie free agent last year and spent training camp with Tennessee.

Scarlett won Stanford’s team MVP award in 2019 when he rushed for 840 yards and seven touchdowns and added 240 receiving yards. Scarlett also returned kickoffs prior to his senior season, including a sophomore season in which he had 1,008 yards on 39 returns.