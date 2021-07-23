Shaquem Griffin visiting the Dolphins

Getty Images

Free agent linebacker Shaquem Griffin is drawing interest from another team.

Griffin is visiting the Dolphins today, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 26-year-old Griffin has spent the last three years with the Seahawks, who selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was 4 years old, has been seen as one of the most inspirational players in football for the way he overcame adversity to become an excellent college player at Central Florida. In the NFL he has played mostly on special teams.

Griffin’s identical twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, had been his teammate on the Seahawks and is now on the Jaguars.