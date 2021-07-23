Shot four times in June, Jaylen Twyman will report to Vikings training camp on Sunday

Getty Images

Vikings rookie defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman escaped serious injury when he was shot four times last month. Now, he’s planning to report to training camp on time in the coming week.

Via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus reiterated his stance from last month that Twyman is expected to make a full recovery.

“We are hopeful he will be able to play this season and make a full recovery from his injuries,” Rosenhaus said in an email.

Rosenhaus did not state a timeline for Twyman to return to play. And Rosenhaus said he wasn’t sure whether or not the Vikings would place Twyman on the non-football injury list.

Twyman was a sixth-round pick out of Pitt in the spring’s draft. He opted out of the 2020 season, but had 10.5 sacks in 2019 to lead the program.