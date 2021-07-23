T.J. Watt: Melvin Ingram is a guy I can learn a lot from

USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers added to their edge-rushing depth in a significant way by signing Melvin Ingram earlier this week.

With one of the top players at the position already on the roster in T.J. Watt and an emerging talent in Alex Highsmith expected to start opposite him, Ingram has a chance to be plenty effective as a rotational player.

But given Ingram’s extensive playing experience, Watt seems quite happy to have his new teammate.

“I am excited,” Watt said, via Teresa Varley of the team’s website. “I worked with him during the Pro Bowl and I used to watch Chargers games when [my brother] Derek was playing in San Diego and Los Angeles. He’s just a player that has a lot of burst off the line of scrimmage. He’s got a phenomenal spin move and just seeing him in person, he is a colorful guy and I am excited to work with him.”

Ingram recorded 49.0 sacks, 70 tackles for loss, and 108 quarterback hits in his time with the Chargers.

“I am excited to have more depth, have a guy like Melvin in our rotation, in our room,” Watt said. “A guy that I’ve watched a lot of over the years. A guy that I can learn a lot from too. Excited to have more depth, excited for our team.”