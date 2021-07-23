Vikings are working out Dede Westbrook

Getty Images

The Vikings showed some interest in free agent receiver Dede Westbrook in May. They apparently have even more interest now.

The team is working out Westbrook on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Westbrook indicated on Instagram on Friday that he was headed to Minneapolis.

The 49ers and Bengals also had conversations with Westbrook’s camp.

Rapoport, though, added Westbrook likely will sign in Minnesota “if all goes well” on the visit.

Westbrook has familiarity with former Jaguars receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

The Jaguars placed Westbrook on injured reserve after he tore his ACL in October. He made only one catch for 4 yards last season.

Jacksonville made Westbrook a fourth-round choice in 2017, and he caught 159 passes for 1,716 yards and nine touchdowns his first three seasons.