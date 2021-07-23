Vikings say discussions with Rick Dennison are ongoing

July 23, 2021
ESPN’s report that Vikings offensive line coach Rick Dennison is out ultimately may be accurate. For now, it’s at least premature.

“The Vikings continue to hold discussions with Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison regarding the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for training camp and preseason games,” the team said in a statement. “At this time, Coach Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements of those protocols. We will adhere to the requirements of the protocols and of applicable law.”

This implies that Dennison sought an exemption, and that it was denied. If so, he’ll now have to decide whether to get vaccinated.

Previously, coaches who chose not to be vaccinated weren’t going to be fired or pushed out. However, they also weren’t going to receive direct access to players if they lose Tier 1 status.

Thursday’s memo may have changed that, raising the stakes considerably for outbreaks involving unvaccinated players and staff. With no union to protect assistant coaches, it’s far easier for teams to take a hard line with coaches than players. Given the hard line the league is taking with players, it’s no surprise that teams with assistant coaches who haven’t gotten vaccinated are pushing them to do so — perhaps even to the point of leaking to ESPN the incorrect notion that the assistant coach has been fired in order to prove to the assistant coach in question that the team is serious about its position.

Dennison remains ready to do his job.

“At alll times Rick Dennison has at all times been ready, willing, and able to work and to do everything in his power to help the Minnesota Vikings win a Super Bowl,” Dennison’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told PFT. “That continues to be his mindset.”

It’s a good mindset to have. If Dennison ends up getting fired at a time when he’s ready and willing to work, he’d likely have a strong claim to receive his pay. Although the Vikings could fire Dennison for cause and not pay him, firing him for declining to be vaccinated most likely does not amount to a for-cause firing.

At this point, however, the Vikings and other teams with assistant coaches who refuse the vaccine may not care. Even if those individuals end up being paid to not work, some teams may prefer to get them out of the building completely, if for no reason other than to further demonstrate to the players who serious the team and the league are about players and staff choosing to be vaccinated.

22 responses to “Vikings say discussions with Rick Dennison are ongoing

  1. Clearly Minnesota heard how much that lawsuit settlement was going to be. It would be around how much that coach would take ten years to make.

  3. More accurately, he did “almost everything in his power”, he didn’t do the only critical, non-negotiable thing…

  4. theoriginalsurferbob says:

    July 23, 2021 at 5:04 pm

    Clearly Minnesota heard how much that lawsuit settlement was going to be. It would be around how much that coach would take ten years to make.

    __________________

    They wouldn’t be sued if they did/do fire him for not taking the Covid vaccine. Because he’s an at-will employee but also the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Federal Courts already ruled that employers can legally require that their employees be vaccinated.

  5. Wow – people do feel strongly that making them wear a mask or limiting their interactions under certain circumstances is a terribly oppressive thing to do. I assume they cant understand why they cant smoke on airplanes or in many other designated locations. Obviously the prohibitions on cigarettes came from the shared scientific understanding is that second hand smoke can harm people around you. Wait – not being vaccinated, let alone refusing to wear a mask when not vaccinated, can kill innocent people around you. Hmmm, cigarette ban ok but increasing the likelihood of death and propagation of a virus during a pandemic is on ethically shaky ground… got it.

  6. And yet, the Vikings continue to employ the likes of Jeff Gadney. 🤔

  8. The guy came down from his internet-Facebook-FoxNews induced haze of stupidity and realized how much money he was flushing away by not getting a simple vaccine.

  9. Odd to see all the PFT posters that normally support owners making the rules whine about this one that also has the NFL’s backing.

    He has a choice to get vaccinated or not. The team has mitigated its risk. Not sure what would qualify as an exemption. I doubt susceptibility to conspiracy theories and pseudo-science qualifies.

  11. Fire him because he sucks. We have been asking for this guy to get fired for the last couple years.

  12. My guess is that they have demoted him to no longer being a tier 1 employee. There’s too much information about moving up his assistant and hiring a college coach to take the assistants place.
    Also being an at will state the employer is pretty well protected from any lawsuit that everyone talks about.

  13. A contractor came into one of my properties earlier in 2021 sans mask and saw me wearing one.

    He told meI didn’t need to wear one for him. I told hm he could go maskless as long as he promised to tell the doctors and nurses doing surgery on him or his family didn’t wear masks or scrub up.

    He didn’t see the irony.

  15. “Rick Dennison has at all times been ready, willing, and able to work and to do everything in his power to help the Minnesota Vikings win a Super Bowl”.

    It is in his power to get vaccinated.

  16. Wow – people do feel strongly that making them wear a mask or limiting their interactions under certain circumstances is a terribly oppressive thing to do. I assume they cant understand why they cant smoke on airplanes or in many other designated locations. Obviously the prohibitions on cigarettes came from the shared scientific understanding is that second hand smoke can harm people around you. Wait – not being vaccinated, let alone refusing to wear a mask when not vaccinated, can kill innocent people around you. Hmmm, cigarette ban ok but increasing the likelihood of death and propagation of a virus during a pandemic is on ethically shaky ground… got it.

    Right because forcing people to wear a mask is the same as prohibiting smoking in certain places, where do you people come up with these stupid analogies? Wow is right there pal

  17. What a bunch of wimps. My wife works on the clinical side of a dental office, with patients all day, creating aerosols every time a patient opens his/her mouth. Her office closed for 2 months last spring except for emergencies. She now wears scrubs, an N95 mask, goggles on top of her glasses, a face shield, gloves, a full length gown on top of the scrubs, and a surgical hat. It’s basically a hazmat suit, so that they can provide dental care while keeping themselves as safe as possible and also other patients. And she was fully vaccinated by the end of January…..brave enough to be one of the first to get it.

  18. Methodist Hospital in Houston fired the employees who refused to get the shot. They sued. Guess what? Judge ruled for the employer!

  19. It isn’t just a matter of at-will employment. The SCOTUS ruled that vaccines can be mandated by an employer more than a hundred years ago. The ruling was recently buttressed by a federal court in Texas 2 months ago. There is zero grounds for litigation here.

  20. Why are we freaking out over some virus that has a 98% survival rate. Look back a few years, the flu bug was worse. Get it together America, or we’re doomed.

  21. So the vaccine is safe and effective. And the vast majority of recent COVID deaths are unvaccinated people. And the vaccine is free and available to anyone who wants it.

    So who are we trying to protect here, with the constant testing and mandates and public pressure? The unvaccinated from themselves? They chose to refuse the vaccine!! Leave them alone and let them continue to work while you’re at it. Logic people.

  22. Patriots part ways with assistant coach over vaccination. I guess neither Kraft nor Belichick are really closet QAnon adherents and their support of the prior president was friendship based and not policy. Tell FOX it’s not creeping socialism; it’s a creeping reality check.

