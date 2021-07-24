Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams post “Last Dance” picture on social media

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 24, 2021, 7:05 AM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams could easily clear up exactly what their intentions are for their futures in Green Bay by using their words on social media. Instead they’ve chosen to use pictures and leave the situation up for interpretation.

Both Rodgers and Adams posted a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on Instagram on Friday night, leading to a great deal of speculation about what, exactly, they were referencing.

Perhaps they meant they’ll both be back in Green Bay in 2021, but they’ll both be elsewhere in 2022. That would fit with the fact that Jordan and Pippen’s last season with the Chicago Bulls was chronicled last year in the widely viewed documentary, The Last Dance.

Or perhaps by referencing The Last Dance they were suggesting that they’ve already had their last dance together, and Rodgers is preparing to announce his retirement. That’s what some sports books are bracing for.

Or perhaps the identical Instagram posts were a message to Packers General Manager Brian Gutekinst. Rodgers reportedly refers to Gutekinst as Jerry Krause in text messages with teammates, as Krause, the general manager of those championship Bulls teams, was despised by Jordan and Pippen.

Adams has reportedly broken off contract talks as he heads into the final season of his current contract, while Rodgers has made no secret of the fact that he’s dissatisfied with the Packers. Beyond that, Rodgers and Adams are choosing to create social media buzz with cryptic posts, rather than clearing the air once and for all.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams post “Last Dance” picture on social media

  1. Rodgers is no Jordan. Jordan won championships. Amazing how highly valued Rodgers is to himself.

  2. Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen won championships. Honestly, at this point, in all my years cheering for the Packera, I’m not sure I have seen this level of drama queen before. And Brett Favre set the bar pretty high with that.

  5. Rodgers compares himself to Jordan? smh Try someone a little more realistic like Horace Grant!

  6. Rodgers and Adams may THINK they are Jordan and Pippen however they are not even close to the same. Michael and Scottie won multiple championships. Adams has never even been to the Super Bowl while Rodgers has won just one and is 0-4 in his last four NFC title games.

  7. My guess is if Adams broke talks off, he knows Rodgers is gone, whether that is this year or was last year, remains to be seen. The Packers have really botched this entire situation. To have your 2 best players mad at you, means that is on you. Brace yourselves for 5-12 every year Packer fans.

  11. I think its obvious. If Adams has 1 more year remaining, and it making the most sense for the Packers to trade Rodgers AFTER this season (whether he plays this year or not), that whoever gets Rodgers has the inside track to landing Davante Adams too.

  12. Rodgers can be most compared to Dennis Rodman,a great player with a great head problem.will Rodgers go visit Americas Kim,his good friend, at Maralago.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.