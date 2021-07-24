Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams post “Last Dance” picture on social media

Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams could easily clear up exactly what their intentions are for their futures in Green Bay by using their words on social media. Instead they’ve chosen to use pictures and leave the situation up for interpretation.

Both Rodgers and Adams posted a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on Instagram on Friday night, leading to a great deal of speculation about what, exactly, they were referencing.

Perhaps they meant they’ll both be back in Green Bay in 2021, but they’ll both be elsewhere in 2022. That would fit with the fact that Jordan and Pippen’s last season with the Chicago Bulls was chronicled last year in the widely viewed documentary, The Last Dance.

Or perhaps by referencing The Last Dance they were suggesting that they’ve already had their last dance together, and Rodgers is preparing to announce his retirement. That’s what some sports books are bracing for.

Or perhaps the identical Instagram posts were a message to Packers General Manager Brian Gutekinst. Rodgers reportedly refers to Gutekinst as Jerry Krause in text messages with teammates, as Krause, the general manager of those championship Bulls teams, was despised by Jordan and Pippen.

Adams has reportedly broken off contract talks as he heads into the final season of his current contract, while Rodgers has made no secret of the fact that he’s dissatisfied with the Packers. Beyond that, Rodgers and Adams are choosing to create social media buzz with cryptic posts, rather than clearing the air once and for all.