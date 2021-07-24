Andy Reid: Frank Clark will be at training camp, we’ll keep tabs on his situation

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces up to three years in prison for felony possession of an assault weapon, but for now the Chiefs consider him a part of the team like everyone else.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said he has talked to Clark and that Clark will report to training camp on Monday with the team’s other veterans.

“There’s nothing that has taken place up to this point,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star. “Frank will be here and we’ll go forward with that. Obviously, we keep tabs on it and his people will keep tabs on their side of it, and we move forward. So, that’s where we’re at now. But he will be here — not now, but in a couple of days here when the veterans come in.”

Clark faces potential discipline from the NFL, but Reid indicated that if Clark is suspended the team is confident with Alex Okafor, Taco Charlton, Mike Danna and Joshua Kaindoh at defensive end

“We brought old 97 [Okafor] back and put him back in the mix here,” Reid said. “I think that’s a good addition. I think we’re going to OK there. We’ve got a couple of young guys that we think are good football players.”

Clark has a $25.8 million cap hit this season, and the Chiefs signed him to his enormous contract because they believe he’s an elite pass rusher. So while Reid may be expressing confidence in Clark’s backups, there’s no doubt that the Chiefs think a Clark suspension would be a big loss.