Browns sign Anthony Schwartz, have all eight draft picks under contract

Getty Images

The Browns announced the signings of first-round choice Greg Newsome II and third-round selection Anthony Schwartz. They are the final players of the club’s eight 2021 draft picks to sign.

Newsome’s signing was reported earlier in the day.

Schwartz, a receiver the Browns drafted with the 91st overall selection, totaled 1,433 career receiving yards on 117 catches with six touchdowns in 36 games at Auburn.

He ranks 10th in career receptions and 17th in career receiving yards in school history.

As a senior in 2020, Schwartz caught 54 passes for 636 yards and three touchdowns, all career highs.

He will have to fight for opportunities behind a deep receiving corps that includes Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge.