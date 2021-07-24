Browns unveil special commemorative uniform to celebrate their 75th anniversary

Getty Images

The Browns will celebrate their 75th anniversary this season, and one way the team will pay homage to its history is with a special commemorative uniform.

The Browns unveiled the special uniforms on their mobile app at midnight Saturday with only the team’s registered mobile app users getting an exclusive first look, Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan reports.

Baker Mayfield, Joel Bitonio and Nick Chubb modeled the uniforms in a photo image released by the team.

The Browns will wear a white replica jersey from their 1946 inaugural season. It includes brown numbers shadowboxed with an orange outline and the team’s 1946 patch.

The helmet design incoporates several eras of the franchise. It features the usual orange base shell with a single white stripe (1952-59), the player’s number in brown on the sides (1957-60 and mid-2000s) and a gray facemask (1961-74, 2006-14).

“The Browns are one of those iconic franchises in all of sports, not just the NFL,” said J.W. Johnson, Haslam Sports Group president and Browns partner. “We really wanted to give a nice nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today. It’s just a nice thank you to them for everything they’ve done for this league and for this team and for this city. We wouldn’t be here without the likes of Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Lou Groza and Joe Thomas. We want to honor them. We want to respect them.”

The Browns will wear their current white pants and white socks featuring three brown stripes and two orange stripes.

“We spent a lot of time going back and looking at old photos and the history of the team and working with our friends at Nike and the NFL to put this all together,” Johnson said. “At the end of the day, like we said when we went back to the uniforms we are currently wearing, we wanted something clean, iconic, traditional and something that would honor the team and represent it appropriately.”

The team has not announced yet when it will wear the special commemorative uniforms.