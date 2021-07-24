Bruce Arians: Buccaneers will fine unvaccinated players $14,000 for every protocol breach

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 24, 2021, 7:59 AM EDT
President Biden Hosts Super Bowl LV Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers At The White House
NFL teams can’t force players to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but they can make life difficult for unvaccinated players. And they will.

The latest example comes from Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, who told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he will fine any unvaccinated player $14,000 on the spot any time he is not wearing a mask where he is supposed to be, or is otherwise breaking any of the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players. Arians said there will be no warnings, just fines every time.

Arians also noted that unvaccinated players are tested every day and vaccinated players are tested only once every other week, and that will make life a lot less convenient for the unvaccinated.

“A vaccinated player will get tested 14 times this year,” Arians said. “An unvaccinated player will get tested 140.”

Arians also said he believes the Buccaneers’ vaccination rate will more than 85 percent by final cutdowns — which could be viewed as a thinly veiled threat to the players on the roster bubble that they’ll be gone before the 53-man roster is set if they aren’t vaccinated.

So while it’s true that teams can’t force players to get vaccinated, teams can make life so difficult that it probably won’t be feasible to remain unvaccinated for anyone but the stars who are good enough not to get cut, and have enough guaranteed money in their contracts that they don’t care about $14,000 fines. That’s a pretty small minority of players in the NFL.

9 responses to "Bruce Arians: Buccaneers will fine unvaccinated players $14,000 for every protocol breach

  2. Simple economics. But sad thing is bunch of players probably don’t have the $14k

  3. Good job Bucs. NFL and Teams are basically saying you’re getting vaccinated or you will be gone or fined heavily. So in essence because the unvaccinated are so ignorant they will play for free. To all the anti-vaxxers, I’ve been vaccinated, and am around people all day long, the only symptom I experienced was a sore shoulder after the 1st shot. 2nd shot didn’t feel a thing and had no symptoms. Seriously you are an idiot if you don’t get vaccinated. And save all your lame excuses. They aren’t reasons, they are excuses. There is a difference. There is not 1 valid reason but I know you dopes have plenty of excuses. So let’s see you can have a sore shoulder for 1 day or you could end up on a ventilator or die. Easy decision

  4. Hopefully 31 other teams do the same.
    It’s time for the ignorant to get vaxxed
    at this point!

  5. Will Bruce Arians take on the legal liability if a player has myocarditis or dies from the shot ?

  7. I hope we are getting to the point where 68% of us let the 32% of those living in an alternative reality know exactly what we think of their uninformed, harmful, position on getting vaccinated.

