Buccaneers place Cameron Brate on PUP list, sign De’Quan Hampton

The Buccaneers made a few roster moves on Saturday, notably at tight end.

Tampa Bay placed Cameron Brate on the physically unable to perform list. While Brate will temporarily be out of practice, he can return to the field at any time in the preseason.

With a roster spot open, the Bucs signed tight end De’Quan Hampton. Hampton has spent time with the Saints and played in the AAF and XFL. But he has not appeared in a regular-season game in the NFL.

Tampa Bay also placed receiver Justin Watson on the PUP list, though his situation appears more serious. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watson is expected to be out for about four months after undergoing a knee procedure.

Watson appeared in 11 games last season for Tampa Bay, catching seven passes for 94 yards. He was also on the field for 38 percent of the club’s special teams snaps. Watson was a fifth-round pick in 2018.