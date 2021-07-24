Chiefs place Armani Watts on PUP, Malik Herring on NFI

Getty Images

The Chiefs placed safety Armani Watts on the physically unable to perform list and rookie defensive end Malik Herring on the non-football injury list Saturday.

Both players count against the team’s 90-player roster.

Watts continues to work his way back after fracturing a foot during offseason workouts and isn’t ready to practice yet. But Watts is progressing nicely in his rehab, coach Andy Reid said.

The former Texas A&M standout became a core special teams player last season, playing 356 snaps in 16 games. Watts also saw action on 101 defensive snaps and made 17 tackles.

Herring tore an ACL while practicing at the Senior Bowl in January and is expected to miss the 2021 season. The Chiefs signed him as an undrafted rookie.