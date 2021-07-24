NFL to fine unvaccinated players $14,650 for COVID-19 protocol violations

Getty Images

NFL players who aren’t vaccinated will be monitored for compliance with mask rules and other restrictions that don’t apply to vaccinated players, and every time an unvaccinated player breaks a COVID-19 protocol, it will cost him.

The standard fine is $14,650 for a violation of the COVID-19 protocols.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has confirmed he was referring to the NFL fine when he warned that Bucs players are in for fines if they’re seen violating the COVID-19 rules.

“NFL policy,” Arians told Jenna Laine of ESPN. “League rules.”

Arians said he is confident the Buccaneers will have an 85 percent vaccinated roster, which will ease some restrictions on the team, and that any unvaccinated players will follow the rules, which were in place for all players last year.